WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center has canceled all events until March 31.
The PAC postponed the shows late Monday in accordance to Gov. Jay Inslee's recent ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.
Ticket refunds are available, but the PAC is asking patrons to opt for customer credit. Customer credit allows theatre goers to purchase this season or in the future.
For more information on ticketing, contact Zach Missal in the box office at zachm@numericapac.org or 663-2787.
The box office will be closed until March 31 to the public.