WENATCHEE — Numerica Performing Arts Center will postpone two shows, Cold Winter Nights with Todd Barry and Disenchanted!
Due to Todd Barry’s canceled shows in Seattle, his Wenatchee plans also changed, according to PAC marketing manager Maribeth Brisky.
In lieu of the comedy show, the PAC decided to hold a free comedy event on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Performing comedians, all local, include Casey McLain, Michael Lee Miller, Laine Heikel, Matthew Pippin and Jason Sims.
“We want to make sure people have something to laugh about,” said Brisky.
So far, there are no future plans to postpone events, she said. “We’re going on, business as usual.”
Volunteers such as ushers and stage crew have been in all day, tearing down equipment, she said. Brisky said the PAC is hoping to reschedule the postponed shows at a later date.
“We’ve been taking a lot of precautions and we think of our theater as a safe place,” she said. Both shows were postponed due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
For more event information, contact the PAC at 509-663-2787.