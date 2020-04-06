EAST WENATCHEE — Alaska Airlines will reduce service to Pangborn Memorial Airport to just one daily flight as it contends with record-low passenger volume.
Pangborn’s three daily flights will be reduced to a single round trip per day starting either Friday or Saturday, said Trent Moyers, director of airports for the Chelan-Douglas Port Authority.
The flight will depart from Pangborn at 9 a.m. and return from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 6 p.m. That change is expected to continue until June 10.
Alaska Airlines announced March 27 it would cut its flight schedule by around 70% for the next couple months, The Seattle Times reported.
Flights to and from Pangborn last week were an average of 9.5% full, Moyers said. Its commercial planes hold 76 passengers.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, passenger enplanement has been declining rapidly. It dropped from 67.6% in the first week of March to 53% the second week, he said.
The third week of March they dropped again to 18.76% before hitting an all-time low of 8% in the fourth week of March, he said.
The previous historical low was April 2009 when it hit an average of 48%, Moyers said. The airport's five-year average is around 76-77%.
The last time an average load percentage was close to this low was June 2013 when the airport’s runway was extended. Even with a full week's runway closure, the month’s average load was 66%, Moyers said.