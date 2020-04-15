EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport has been awarded an $18.1 million grant from the federal CARES Act for coronavirus-related economic relief.

The CARES Act allocated $10 billion in economic aid for U.S. airports “affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

Grants for hundreds of airports across the country were announced Tuesday. In general, the funds can be used for "airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments," according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Pangborn is waiting to receive an official grant offer from the FAA before determining how the funds will be used locally, said Trent Moyers, director of airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority.

Airport staff and the port commission will first confirm how the funds can specifically be used, then determine the “highest and best use” for the grant, Moyers said.

The airport has seen a record decline in passenger volume over the past few weeks, bottoming out at just 8% average flight capacity in the last week of March. Alaska Airlines last week reduced service to Pangborn from three daily flights to one roundtrip.

Dozens of other Washington commercial and municipal airports also received grants from the CARES Act. Cashmere-Dryden Airport, which is owned by Chelan County, received $20,000, Lake Chelan Airport, which is owned by the city of Chelan and the Port of Chelan County, received $30,000 and Ephrata Municipal received $30,000, according to the FAA.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport received $192 million and Spokane International Airport received $29.5 million.