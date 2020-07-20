EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority plans to use its $18 million CARES Act grant to cover operating expenses at Pangborn Memorial Airport and pay down past debt.
The airport was awarded $18,120,860 in April, part of roughly $10 billion in funding provided to hundreds of airports across the country. The money can be used for “any purpose for which airport revenues may be lawfully used,” according to the FAA website.
The grant is distributed in response to reimbursement requests, the first of which was just submitted by the port, CEO Jim Kuntz said.
“We’re starting to submit for reimbursements, I think our first check just came in the $2.6 million range,” he said. “It just hit our bank account.”
The port requested $182,242.32 to cover operating expenses for February and $242,778.15 to cover March, according to port documents.
“There are two areas where we’re looking to get assistance at the federal level through the CARES Act. One is to pay for operating costs at Pangborn Memorial Airport. Our flights are way down so our parking revenue is going to be way down as well,” Kuntz said.
Alaska Airlines, which operates Horizon commercial air service out of Pangborn, in April reduced its frequency to one trip per day. Pangborn flights have seen record-low passenger volume during the pandemic.
The port is also using CARES Act dollars to pay off debt from past capital projects, most of which have been funded through general operating budgets. First on the list was roughly $2.5 million in bonds from the airport’s runway extension project.
“The other big initiative we’re doing with the federal money is we’ve decided to just pay down debt service,” Kuntz said. “So we have a host of debt associated with the two ports running Pangborn over the years.”
The port plans to submit reimbursement requests to pay off a host of other debt services over the next few months, Kuntz said. A big target is the Pangborn Business Park, which is on the west side of the airport.
“The Port of Douglas for decades has been investing in the Pangborn Business Park with the thought that putting in water, sewer, roads and infrastructure, overtime that land will be leased,” Kuntz said. “And once the debt is paid off that money will flow to the airport to make the airport more self-sufficient.”
The port purchased the Executive Flight building, which sits next to the business park, last year for $4 million. Part of the CARES Act funding will likely go to paying off remaining debt from that purchase and the cost of installing a new HVAC system.
“We will probably pay the debt off from the Executive Flight building. We purchased that just last year but we’ll probably pay off that,” Kuntz said. “That building needs some improvements, it has an HVAC system that has basically gone through its useful life. We’ll probably use some of the money to get that replaced.”
A portion of that building is used for the port’s main offices, but the rest will likely be leased to other businesses. A space study is underway to determine the most efficient uses, Kuntz said.
“It all goes back to supporting Pangborn airport,” Kuntz said.
Freeing up debt service payments will allow the port to invest in capital projects with its own money instead of relying on more-expensive FAA procurement or other outside funding, Kuntz said. The next big project is an expanded approach lighting system, which will provide significantly improved visibility in winter months.
“Our idea is to pay down the debt and operating costs and that’s going to free up income for the very first time for the airport to be able to go out and do capital projects just within its own cash flow,” Kuntz said.