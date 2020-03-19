WENATCHEE — For most, they’ve never seen anything like it in their lives: Walking into a grocery store and seeing scores of empty shelves. The coronavirus scare has pushed people into panic buying across the country and North Central Washington.

Local grocers cannot keep up with demand, especially for items like toilet paper. “I’ve been in business for 40 years and I’ve been through a lot of things and I haven’t seen anything like this," said David Weber, who manages grocery stores in Cashmere, Quincy, Grandview and Okanogan. "Mount St. Helens, strike in Seattle, now this. It’s been dicey,” Weber said Tuesday.

All four stores, including Martin’s Marketplace in Cashmere, had an ample supply of toilet paper going in, probably more than they needed, as orders were doubled by mistake. Martin’s was one of the last stores around to have toilet paper Saturday morning, Weber said.

Things have been pretty sparse at the Plaza Super Jet in Wenatchee. People are coming in and buying a lot of stuff, according to owner Jeff Lau.

Lau said a lot of this is being driven by a perception that people need to have a huge stockpile of stuff when it is not totally necessary. It’s making it tough to resupply.

“People are buying so much more than they normally would. It’s hard. We’re ordering things. Trucks are being filled and things are getting kicked off. We’re just doing our best to get things on the shelf right now,” Lau said. “I don’t know. If can say anything, it would be: calm down. Stuff is going to be here. It’s quite a reaction people are having.”

At Dan’s Food Market in Leavenworth, owner Eric Worthen said Wednesday that the demand is coming from locals, not tourists, because Leavenworth has no tourists right now.

Dan’s gets deliveries twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays from Spokane. Typically, they might have one page listing out-of-stock items. Now, it is 11 pages. Worthen said the store is getting 50% of its normal load.

“It’s not just toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Now, it’s all the dried beans and canned goods. It’s all the sugars and flours. We’re not seeing a big problem with items that are date sensitive, perishables,” Worthen said. “We’re okay on the milk, eggs and that sort of thing. People are not really loading up on perishables because they are date sensitive.”

Worthen said he sold 800 packages of toilet paper in a day, which is the amount he would typically sell in a month. When he received six cases of toilet paper in a delivery, people were literally fighting to get it.

Lester Nunn of Leavenworth said he goes early in the morning to shop and it has been great, but he’s been unable to find toilet paper for his elderly parents.

Weber said an emergency declaration is allowing truck drivers to work more hours. He had hoped to get trucks into the stores earlier but they were just sticking to the schedule.

“Originally they were going to try and squeeze a truck here or there but they said, 'nope.' They have to stay on the same schedule. The three big warehouses out there are saying the same thing,” he said.

Weber said Martin's is hiring extra staff to meet demand, but they are not sending in a crazy order for product, like 100 cases of bath tissue, because they aren’t going to get it.

Lau said people need to calm down. Stuff is going to be there. People are buying so much more than they normally would.

“The toilet paper one astounds me. The stuff comes in and people are just grabbing it. I’m not figuring all that out. We’re doing our best to get things in and put it on the shelf and have it here for people,” Lau said. “There will be some items we won’t get. We were having trouble getting rice and beans. That was happening before this thing started. There are a few other items out there like that.”

The panic buying makes no sense to Worthen because food is plentiful. There is not a shortage. The problem is people bought so much so fast. Worthen said people are buying three to four times more stuff than they normally do.

Volume wise, sales have doubled over the past five days at Dan’s Food Market.

“The panic buying doesn’t make sense. We have people that are really out of toilet paper. They just need it because they are out. Now, they can get any. I’ve been searching everywhere,” Worthen said. “We try to educate people. You don’t need to do this. There is plenty of stuff. Just give us time to get these shelves filled. It might take a month.”

Kathy Blanchat of Wenatchee went to Safeway right after work and it wasn’t as busy as usual.

“It seemed like most things were in stock except toilet paper. I still don’t get why people are hoarding toilet paper,” Blanchat said.