WENATCHEE — Every Friday, parishioners are piled in the front seat of Tracy Warner’s car and driven to Wenatchee First United Church, carried inside, and left in their pews — some for over three months now.
They ride the three blocks in his Honda, sitting in the front passenger seat like someone trying to fool their way into the commuter lane. These are two-dimensional torsos, photographs stuck to thin, foam core board and cut out in Warner’s garage with a band saw.
During a Wenatchee First United Church Zoom council meeting in September, the idea was proposed to fill the empty church pews with cutouts of members. The Seattle Mariner’s baseball team was doing it with photographs of fans at Safeco Field and some members thought they could do something similar at their church.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, on Sunday mornings, pastors would preach in a lonely sanctuary: the only people there were a piano and organ player and technical crew live streaming the services on Facebook.
Warner volunteered to head the effort and found that for $30 he could have the life-size busts of people printed along with a board for backing. Near the start of the project, over a dozen people signed up and sent Warner their digital image files along with a donation to cover the costs.
After the cutouts began dotting the pews, Warner said it was hard for some of the staff to get used to a sanctuary of people there all the time. “Pastors have to do a double-take when they first come in,” he said. “But they appreciate having some faces looking back at them (when they preach on Sundays).”
Warner takes the time to place the cutouts in specific areas of the church. “People like to have their cutouts sit where they normally sit,” he said.
“Now everybody has a chance to come to church,” he said. “It’s a chance to at least be there in spirit.”