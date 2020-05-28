WENATCHEE — A Chelan County judge says she will rule Monday on a lawsuit challenging Gov. Jay Inslee's authority to shut down the state's economy as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A group of 30 plaintiffs are suing to end the state of emergency order issued by Inslee to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs and the governor convened about 10:20 a.m. in Chelan County Superior Court in a hearing that stretched three hours. With a thick case file and new documents presented in the not yet one-week-old lawsuit Thursday, Judge Kristin Ferrera said she needed more time to consider evidence from the two parties.
She expects to render a decision at the next hearing, scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday in superior court.
On Tuesday, the Chelan-Douglas Health District passed a resolution that would institute a phased reopening should both lawsuits overrule Inslee’s order. It’s not clear what the district would do if only one of the lawsuits is successful. District administrator Barry Kling could not be reached for comment late Thursday afternoon.
The hearing Thursday was streamed via Zoom with Judge Kristin Ferrera, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and attorneys for the governor appearing remotely.
Attorney for the plaintiffs, Joel Ard, argued that Inslee’s basis for ordering a state of emergency was the threat of hospitals being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and that that threat no longer exists.
“There is no threat that the hospital system in the state of Washington will be overwhelmed no matter what we do,” Ard said. “So the emergency’s over.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Confluence Health has had 30 COVID-19 patients, seven deaths, 21 patients discharged and two are currently hospitalized. Overall, Chelan County has had 245 positive cases and six deaths.
Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey Even, representing Inslee, argued that part of the state of emergency is the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 cases. Chelan County’s per capita rates of infection are among the worst in the state.
He said Chelan County has the second highest rate of infection in the state per 100,000 population, behind only Yakima County. Last week, Chelan County ranked fifth. He noted that a high percentage of Chelan County tests yield positive results. He said the statewide average is 6.1% positive, but in Chelan County 9.9% of tests are positive. In Douglas County, 14.3% are positive.
Attorneys for the governor also pushed for the case to be heard by Thurston County Superior Court instead of Chelan County Superior Court because the emergency declaration was made in Thurston County and because there’s state law that requires legal action against a public official to be heard in the county where the individual is an official.
“In our view, the text is very clear of this mandatory venue statute. It is against a public officer. It’s by virtue of his office — the proclamation is — and the cause of action arose entirely, in whole and in part, in Thurston County where the governor issued the stay at home proclamations,” said Assistant Attorney General Zach Jones.
Ard argued that because harm was done to his Chelan County clients, who are losing income and suffering emotionally, the case should be heard in Chelan County.
He said that state law has conditions that allow for lawsuits against public officials to take place outside the official’s county if there are personal damages alleged, or as Ard put it, “where harm from the challenged act was felt.”
“Obviously, all the harm alleged is felt here in Chelan County,” Ard said. “The governor in his official capacity as the governor of the state of Washington is absolutely acting in Chelan County.”
The parties will reconvene Monday.
A similar hearing will be heard Friday in a suit filed by Douglas County residents, including all three county commissioners. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Douglas County Superior Court but heard by Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry Rawlings.
The Douglas County plaintiffs are also represented by Ard, as well. He’s also representing clients suing Inslee in Lewis and Whitman counties and filed a lawsuit against him in federal court.