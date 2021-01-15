CHELAN — Lake Chelan Health is not accepting visitors or new patients due to the spread of COVID-19 at its medical center.
Five patients at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the medical center. All rehab services, physical, speech and occupational therapies have been suspended.
All other services will remain open, including the medical center’s emergency department.
The patients who tested positive have been isolated and separated, according to the news release. Staff in contact with those patients will be tested.
The medical center will be working with the Chelan-Douglas Health District to manage the situation.