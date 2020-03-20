NCW — Last Saturday was busy for Leavenworth Tattoo & Piercing Haus, and people seemed to wonder what all the fuss over COVID-19 was about.
“I think there’s some things about the virus that are coming out now that maybe people weren’t fully understanding, myself included, things that we really should be more aware of to be more cautious,” said Geisha Elsea, who owns the shop with her husband, Doc. “But we had a great day, so I thought, ‘We’ll keep working. We’ll get through this.’”
Then came an order from Gov. Jay Inslee temporarily shutting down many businesses — including tattoo parlors.
“I did not expect that. Of course, no one did,” Elsea said. “In our industry there is not a single option. We can’t do curbside piercings or tattoos. I say that jokingly, but it’s the sad truth. We are absolutely just dead in the water, and any other shop in Washington. We’re all pretty panicked about it, I think. Basically, our entire income is now shut off, and that can have some pretty bad consequences.”
She’s not the only business owner feeling the sting of the shutdown, which also applies to other personal-service providers, like hair and nail salons.
Tiffany Bruehl, owner of The Hair Loft in Wenatchee, said her shop received multiple cancellations about a week before the order came down, mainly from people with compromised immune systems or who were feeling ill. She estimates the shop saw about a third of the normal weekly clientele.
To mitigate the effects, The Hair Loft is selling products online and also offering $20 gift certificates that are redeemable one at a time.
“The reason we chose to do that as opposed to larger sums is because when we do go back to work, if we’re only redeeming gift certificates and we are still reducing cash flow, it’s going to be hard for us to rebound,” Bruehl said. “Our community has been incredible. We have had so many people call and say, ‘Here’s $100. I don’t want anything in return. I don’t need a gift certificate. We just want to see you back on your feet when this is over,’ and lots of people buying multiple $20 gift certificates. So we’re really relieved about that.”
She said she’s expecting to stay closed for at least six weeks, though the governor’s order currently extends through the end of the month.
“It’s definitely a tricky time, although I know that the restaurants are suffering as well and they have perishables,” she said. “The one saving grace for us is we don’t have perishables in stock. We’ll do whatever it takes to stay open. It’s going to be rough, but we’ll make it.”
Cassandra Sanchez, owner of Nails by Cassandra in Rock Island, initially thought she could remain open because she runs her business out of her home and only sees one client at a time. However, she later found out from the state that she couldn’t.
Sanchez said she’s applied to work for Dashing Drivers, since many restaurants are offering delivery services.
“Just trying to find something to do so we can have income for our family,” she said.
Like Bruehl, Sanchez said she began feeling the effects of COVID-19 about a week before the shutdown, with people canceling because they were sick or just didn’t want to take the chance. She’d already posted on her business’ Facebook page asking people to stay home if they were sick.
Sanchez’s husband works at Kahler Glen Golf & Ski Resort, and the shutdown doesn’t yet apply to golf courses.
“I have my husband, but we have a mortgage and it takes two of us to pay our bills, not just one,” she said.
However, Sanchez believes this is a temporary problem and things will improve.
So does Elsea, who said she and her husband have been in business for 15 years, including previously running a tattoo shop in Chelan. They’re currently offering gift certificates to get through the closures.
“I’m a fighter,” she said. “We will absolutely reopen at the earliest date that we are allowed to. We’ll be back there in full swing and happy to have people come in. This will not kill us. It could be very uncomfortable, but it won’t kill us.”