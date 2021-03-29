NCW — Due to a change in Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan that measures smaller counties differently and a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, Douglas County could potentially fall back into Phase 2 based on current COVID-19 cases.
The governor's latest “Healthy Washington” plan evaluates counties' COVID-19 metrics separately. In the past, the Chelan and Douglas counties have been measured together, as they are covered by the same health district, said Kristen Maki, state Department of Health spokesperson.
Why this matters is because Douglas County has a population of fewer than 50,000 people, which means it has a different set of metrics it has to abide by to stay in Phase 3, according to the governor's reopening plan.
“It is what it is and we don’t have much capacity to change it,” Butler said in an email. “It will cause a lot of confusion locally, and I am aware that the Governor has a lot more to worry about than confusion in Chelan and Douglas counties.”
All counties moved to Phase 3 on March 22. The state will evaluate the counties on April 12 and decide whether they will remain in Phase 3 or move back to Phase 2. Douglas County has until then to get its COVID-19 rate and hospitalizations below the standard metrics.
Under Phase 3, spectators can attend sporting events with up to 25% capacity and indoor establishments, such as restaurants, can increase dining from 25% to 50% capacity.
According to a news release from Inslee’s office, to stay in Phase 3, counties with fewer than 50,000 people, like Douglas, must have:
- Fewer than 30 COVID-19 cases over 14 days;
- Fewer than three people hospitalized with COVID-19 over 7 days.
Douglas County had 101 new cases in the last 14 days as of March 25, above the 30 required metric to stay in Phase 3.
Okanogan County faces a similar problem to Douglas County. Okanogan County has seen 48 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days as of March 25, according to data from Okanogan County Public Health.
According to the governor’s news release, Chelan County’s population is over 70,000 and so it follows different metrics:
- An infection rate of less than 200 people per 100,000 person population over 14 days;
- A hospitalization rate of fewer than five people per 100,000 person population over seven days.
Chelan County’s COVID-19 rate per 100,000 over 14 days was 189.1, slightly below the limit allowed under the governor’s reopening plan.
The move to Phase 3, arrival of nicer weather and presence of a more contagious COVID-19 variant could have all contributed to this increase in COVID-19 cases, but not everything adds up, according to Butler.
Every county in the state transitioned to Phase 3, and King County likely has more cases with variant due to its larger population, Butler said. But instead of an even rise across the state, instead, the rate has flattened.
Butler said it is possible that this rise in cases is just a “blip” and will settle back down in a couple of weeks, or at least he hopes so.
“The good news is that we have more and more vaccine available every day, that masking and distancing is incredibly effective against the new variants, and as long as we all continue to wear our masks and not meet in large groups, we should be able to keep our economy and our schools open," Butler said in an email.