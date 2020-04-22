200423-newslocal-parademarkers 01.jpg
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival was originally set to begin Thursday but the festivities as well as the repainting of the street markers along the parade route have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic until possibly this summer.

