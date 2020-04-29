200430-newslocal-litter 01.jpg
Bill and Laura Cordell, Monitor, walk along Lower Sunnyslope Road picking up trash on Wednesday. He uses 15-foot extendable, homemade rod with a sharp screw on the end to stab garbage, handing it to his wife to bag. They began the project of spending two hours a day cleaning areas near their home when the coronavirus quarantine began.

