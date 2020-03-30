200331-newslocal-sociallydistancing 01.jpg
Buy Now

Calling themselves Ladies of the Loop, neighbors of the Summerhill development in East Wenatchee walk together but keep their social distance on Monday. They normally meet once a month at one of their houses but now walk their neighborhood twice a day to keep connected and to exercise.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com