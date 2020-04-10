200414-newslocal-lights 01.jpg
Many high schools around North Central Washington, including Cascade High School's in Peshastin, light up their sports stadiums Friday night, April 10, 2020, to honor seniors who are unable to compete in spring sports due to the Coronavirus limitations. According to the school's athletic director, Dominique Coffin, the lights turned on at military time - 20:20 hours - and were kept on for 20 minutes. Numerous cars passed by honking their horns.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

