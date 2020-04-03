200405-newslocal-penned 01.jpg
Two dinosaur play toys at Washington Park in Wenatchee look like they are penned in on Friday, but it's the public that the fencing is keeping out. Recently put up by Wenatchee city employees, the fencing is intended to help help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

