Foothills Middle School student Anthony Garcia Mendoza avoids a diving Leo Salgado from Orchard Middle School to score a touchdown in a flag football jamboree tournament at Triangle Park in Wenatchee on Wednesday. There was plenty of action at the park and the Apple Bowl as the Wenatchee School District’s middle school football teams competed. Because of COVID-19 concerns, teams normally playing contact football — with pads and helmets — in the fall moved their competition to the spring and played flag football instead. Wednesday’s competitions were their only games of the season against other schools. A total of 16, 20-minute games were held in the afternoon. Two 40-yard fields were mown and lined at Pioneer Park with teams playing seven students.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

