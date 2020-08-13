Photo: Working out(side)
Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151
Don Seabrook
Photo Editor
I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Support Local Journalism
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution.
Read More
This page contains all of The Wenatchee World’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers, even without a subscription. But our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)
Are you a North Central Washington resident who’s been affected by the illness? Send us an email: newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
If you think you may have COVID-19, call the Washington Department of Health’s hotline: 800-525-0127
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a variety of information available on its website: cdc.gov/coronavirus
For information from Confluence Health, visit wwrld.us/ConfluenceCOVID
For information from Columbia Valley Community Health, visit https://cvch.org/health-alert
Confluence Health launching COVID-19 hotline