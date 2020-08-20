WENATCHEE — Mark Yaple of Wenatchee, puts hot ceramics into a bucket of damp newspapers as part of the process to fire raku pottery at Wenatchee Valley College earlier this month.
The paper ignites, and Yaple, a volunteer, closes the lid and the oxygen in the container is burned up to give the pottery a distinctive texture and color.
The summer quarter of Ruth Allan's ceramics class is closing and her four students dropped off their pieces to be glazed then fired, normally something they would do themselves.
They also made the pieces at their homes because of COVID-19 restrictions. The summer class normally has over a dozen students Allan said.