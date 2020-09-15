WENATCHEE — A Pierce County incident management team was recently dispatched to Chelan and Douglas counties to aid in the area’s response to COVID-19.
The Pierce County Type 3 All-Hazards Incident Management on Saturday arrived in East Wenatchee at the request of the Chelan-Douglas Health District, said team spokesman Horace Ward.
To date, the district has recorded 3,220 positive cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths, according to its website.
The 13-person team will help establish testing sites and improve isolation and quarantine shelters, Ward said. He added the team is expected to remain in the two-county area for a month.
He said authorities have focused on the agricultural industry, which has seen high numbers of infections, but the team will work with businesses to help them reopen, as well.
The state Department of Health will pay for the management team’s costs.