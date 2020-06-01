WENATCHEE — Separate lawsuits filed against Gov. Jay Inslee in Chelan and Douglas counties to end his state of emergency order have been combined into one and will be heard in Chelan County Superior Court.
Joel Ard, attorney for plaintiffs, filed an amended lawsuit complaint Monday in Chelan County Superior Court, adding nine Douglas County plaintiffs to the suit.
A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday where Judge Kristin Ferrera was expected to issue a decision in the case, however it’s unclear whether the added plaintiffs will delay the ruling.
Ard is also looking to add the Chelan-Douglas Health District to the lawsuit as a plaintiff. The health district’s board of directors is hosting a meeting at 3 p.m. Monday and will consider whether to join or intervene in the lawsuit, according to the amended lawsuit.
The 39 plaintiffs include elected officials, business owners and residents negatively affected by COVID-19 emergency order and its restrictions. They claim there is no longer a pandemic emergency and are looking to transfer authority back to local authorities.
The governor’s attorneys say an emergency exists as long as there is a chance of a second coronavirus outbreak. They’re also seeking to move the case to Thurston County Superior Court as it’s the county in which the emergency order was issued.