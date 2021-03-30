WENATCHEE — Organizers are planning to host a full day of gathered events July 4 in Wenatchee, including a fireworks display.
The activities at Our Valley’s Independence Day Celebration are planned to take place at Walla Walla Point Park, event host Impact Events said Tuesday in a news release.
Currently planned are live performances, food vendors, kids activities, the Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra and fireworks.
Organizers added that if the park weren’t open due to COVID-19 restrictions, fireworks will still be displayed over the Columbia River as in 2020.