Updated, 8 p.m. Monday:
WENATCHEE — Local law enforcement agencies have begun implementing social distancing guidelines following emergency declarations for COVID-19.
Officers with Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police and the Chelan and Douglas county sheriff’s offices will limit contact with the public as they respond to calls.
Police and deputies will continue to respond to calls as needed but are expected to use social distancing when speaking with residents and will likely handle calls by phone when possible, department representatives said Monday.
“We are all in this together and we are doing our part to comply with infection control guidelines but also provide for public safety,” Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said in a news release Monday.
Wenatchee Police won’t provide fingerprinting services for at least two weeks, the department said in a news release. The physical act of fingerprinting requires a department employee to be in close contact with the person. Residents are required to provide fingerprints for a number of reasons, to include concealed pistol carry permits.
The sheriff’s office suspended its fingerprinting program for the same reasons, said Jason Reinfeld, chief of operations. Deputies have also been told not to respond to non-life threatening first aid calls.
Services offered at the agencies’ stations will continue.
East Wenatchee’s records division will remain open but the department is limiting the number of people who come into its facility, said Chief Tom Robbins.
The sheriff’s office has asked deliveries be left in the department lobby. School resource officers with the sheriff’s office were reassigned to the patrol division due the school cancellations.
Red Light Camera tickets can be paid at violationinfo.com or by phone or mail. Parking tickets or infractions can be paid in the outer police station lobby or by phone or mail.