EAST WENATCHEE — Backyard canopies were staked down. Decorations and banners put up. Menus planned. Barbecues and beverages prepped, all with an eye turned toward the skies to see if the weather would hold.
Graduation parties this year, in some ways, aren’t so different than in years past, as families across the Wenatchee Valley celebrate a milestone in the midst of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Instead of a trip to the Town Toyota Center on Friday night for Eastmont’s traditional event, Oscar Cavillo’s family was gearing up to enjoy the virtual rendition from the comfort and safety of their backyard, complete with carne asada.
Commencement exercises for Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools were broadcast on local cable channels and online Friday — with Eastmont’s ceremony starting at 6 p.m. and Wenatchee’s at 8 p.m., the same times the traditional ceremonies would have begun at the Town Toyota Center for Eastmont students and the Apple Bowl for Wenatchee students.
“We are going to try and make this as fun as possible with friends and family over,” Oscar’s mom Maria said. “We will have a projector outside so that we can all enjoy the ceremony together virtually.”
She wasn’t entirely sure what to expect.
“I know we were told to watch the TV, to see the slide show and video of them walking to the stage and getting their diplomas,” she said.
Oscar said he would have preferred a regular graduation.
“It would’ve been nice,” he said. “I’ve participated in all the virtual events and, no, it doesn’t feel real. I’m just glad we are making the best of what we can. The thing I’ll probably remember the most is all the tiny events that we did to help make it a little better.”
A few blocks away, Logan Easley’s family was going through similar preparations.
“We just decided to have a family party on the night of graduation,” his mom, Allison Easley, said. “It’s important to make it as special as possible — or try. With every situation we’ve encountered, I think the kids are doing better than the parents. We feel helpless. We don’t want the kids to miss out on this milestone.”
The tough part, she said, is the students who have been together through school — many since kindergarten — won’t get the chance to complete their experience on Friday night.
“We’re trying to recreate the buzz,” she said of the backyard hoopla that includes grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and brothers.
The events leading up to the virtual ceremony have helped, she said, with several car parades, including one for athletes. Logan missed his senior track season because of the COVID-19 concerns.
“We’ve had the car decorated for the past month,” she said.
She wanted to see him cross the stage and shake hands with Principal Lance Noell, who coached Logan in AAU basketball when he was little and watched him grow up.
“He’s been such a great role model. I was looking forward to seeing that moment,” she said.
Congratulatory handshakes and hugs aren’t in the cards this year.
“It was awesome to see the celebration they did have,” she said, including the senior parade and the filming of students crossing the stage to pick up diplomas, footage planned for Friday’s virtual ceremony. “Everything else about the parade was great. It brought a smile to Logan’s face,” she said. “It meant something to him. They’ve promised the hugs later, when things open up.”
Logan Easley said Friday’s celebration — the family gathering to watch the broadcast of the virtual ceremony — and the events leading up to it aren’t what he expected, but it has had its moments.
“I think I will remember mostly the creative activities we were able to do. Instead of just doing the usual, we were able to make a new pathway,” he said.
Oscar Cavillo said he and his classmates have missed out on some of the traditions. He was especially looking forward to the annual senior water gun fight — and prom.
Both Logan Easley and Oscar Cavillo have plans to attend Central Washington University next year. Cavillo’s career goal is as a physical therapist. Easley plans to study engineering.
A decade from now, they expect to be happy, settled and working in a career they love.
They do offer some advice to the students of the future, though …
“Try to enjoy every little moment of your senior year because it can be over in a blink of an eye,” Cavillo said. “Find any way you can to make the best of the situation because if you just sit and pout about it, it won’t be as fun as it could be.”