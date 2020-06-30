WENATCHEE — A U.S. Postal Service employee in Wenatchee has tested positive for COVID-19.
“The Wenatchee Postmaster acknowledges that one of her employees has tested positive for COVID-19,” spokesman Ernie Swanson said Tuesday in an email.
The infected employee, who does not work as a mail carrier, is currently at home, and no other employees have shown any symptoms of the virus, he said.
“It is not expected that this will have an impact on mail service to the area,” Swanson said.
He added that the areas where the employee worked have been sanitized and the postal service is “following all guidelines from the CDC and local health authorities on what to do under the circumstances.”