PATEROS — A private basketball tournament in Pateros has led to a COVID-19 outbreak involving people from Okanogan, Chelan and Kittitas counties.
Six people from Okanogan County have gotten COVID-19 as a result of the tournament, Lauri Jones, community health director for Okanogan County Public Health, said this morning.
Okanogan County Public Health reported the outbreak on Wednesday and is asking anyone who attended the Feb. 6 AAU tournament to be tested for COVID-19.
Those affected by COVID-19 can become symptomatic up to 14 days after being exposed, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
Gov. Jay Inslee approved North Central Washington regions for Phase 2 of his Roadmap to Recovery plan last weekend. While low- and moderate-risk sports competitions are allowed in the plan, sports tournaments are prohibited.