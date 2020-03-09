WENATCHEE — Concerns about the COVID-19 virus have resulted in some event cancellations across the region, but as of Monday, the impacts were relatively light.
At the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, attendance at the First Friday Artwalk and Saturday’s drop-in art class was what was anticipated.
Extra hand sanitizer stations have been added and good hygiene and sanitization policies are being reinforced with staff, volunteers and visitors, said museum spokesperson Ashley Sinner.
“We are working with our janitorial service to ensure they continue to provide high level cleaning of our facility, including proactive sanitization of surfaces of the museum that the staff and public come in contact with,” she said. “We encourage anyone who is sick or when caring for someone else who is sick to stay home. We will continue to take a proactive approach to holding our events unless a state or county mandate is implemented.”
At Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth, Rebecca Ryker said any schedule changes would be posted on the website, but so far so good.
“We are watching the development of this situation closely,” she said.
The Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee is following suit, said spokeswoman Jennifer Bushong, paying attention to the latest guidelines from health organizations.
“As a standard business practice, the Town Toyota Center cleans and disinfects the restrooms, lockers rooms, and public areas daily as well as before and during ticketed events and activities,” she said. “The arena has responded with increased efforts to clean and disinfect all public areas including door knobs, elevators, bathrooms and counters. Hand sanitizers were added to all public entrances in the iFiber Rink and main arena.”
So far, she said, events at the Town Toyota Center have seen little or no impact on attendance.
“All public ice skating and ticketed events are scheduled as planned,” she said.
Monique Lott, director of public affairs for the Wenatchee area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said one regional youth event in Moses Lake has been postponed, but the regular Sunday services are continuing.
“We are doing things to help people feel more at ease, encouraging them not to shake hands,” she said. “And we are encouraging the elderly to take precautions. People are taking it in their stride.”