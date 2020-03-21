WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market will close its main concourse to the public starting Sunday. All food-related businesses will continue to serve take-out customers through their exterior doors.
“They all very much want to give this a try,” Pybus Executive Director Leslie Freytag said Saturday. “We just need to protect our employees and our customers.”
The market is putting out signs to help patrons find pick-up locations for each business, Freytag said.
The closure is expected to last through at least April 1, at which time operations will be reevaluated. More information is available on the market's website, pybuspublicmarket.org.
The market’s three non-food businesses, Arlberg Sports, Anderson Family Farm and Balsamroot Boutique, decided to temporarily close this week, Freytag said.
An order from Gov. Jay Inslee last week barred restaurants and bars statewide from allowing dine-in service.