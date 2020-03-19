WENATCHEE — John Pistoresi has a little less weight on his shoulders.
The Cheesemonger’s Shop owner learned Tuesday that his landlord, Pybus Charitable Foundation, would cover his April lease payment, an offer that applies to all 16 of Pybus Public Market’s year-round tenants.
“The foundation stands firmly behind all of our tenants,” Pybus Executive Director Leslie Freytag said Wednesday. “The board plans to do everything in their power to help. We want to emerge from this with all of them. That’s the stance the foundation is taking. We are finding our way through this together.”
Pistoresi was floored with the unexpected offer, he said.
Pybus leaders had talked with tenants earlier to see what their needs were in the wake of ordered shutdowns and limitations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. One of the suggestions was allowing lease payments to be deferred, with double payments in the later half of the year.
He was told of the board’s offer a few hours later.
“I almost started to cry,” he said. “It’s a pay-it-forward thing. I’m hoping this will be contagious. Employers to employees, landlords to renters. Everybody in the valley. It would be great.”
Pybus Market also is doing what it can to make sure potential customers know what is available, from phone-in and curbside takeout to online shopping opportunities. See pybuspublicmarket.org for details.
“It’s been a crazy time,” Freytag said. “We are transitioning from being the community’s town hall to being suddenly not there. Some stores are making tough decisions to close.”
Pybus was one of the first to cancel a large gathering. Nick’s Bricks, the annual Lego event set for March 7, was expected to draw about 1,000 people. Word came March 6 it would be postponed.
Meetings and live music events since then have all been cancelled with additional orders to limit gatherings and, on Monday, the closure of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, all actions designed to limit public interaction and reduce the virus spread.
Some of the Pybus shops switched gears to continue to operate safely, with to-do and curbside pickup.
That includes Pistoresi’s The Cheesemonger, which usually offers sit-down cheese sampling and pairings.
The chairs that used to be in his shop are now in his garage, so people can’t sit down.
Pistoresi said after hearing about the new orders Monday, he had to do some research.
“I didn’t know what social distancing was. I had to go and look it up. It’s a relatively new thing.”
Overall, it has been a tough week, he said.
“I had to let a few people go yesterday,” he said Thursday morning. “I’m finding things for rest to do – painting walls, cleaning.”
He also is putting them to work updating the website with more photos in hopes of boosting online orders and the “cheese of the month” club.
“We have some extra time now,” he said.
He had 13 customers at each of his Leavenworth and Wenatchee stores Wednesday. That compares to about 53 at the Leavenworth store and a difference in gross sales of about $900 from the same day last year.
He has only owned the Pybus store since July, so doesn’t have last year’s figures to compare.
But the past few weeks have seen sales drop 7%, then 12% and now 45% at the Pybus store.
“I’ve lost a lot of sleep,” he said.
The virus comes on the heels of three other challenges — the off season, increased minimum wage and the tariffs.
He has applied for one of the new U.S. Small Business Administration loans.
“I’ll do anything to help keep my employees working,” he said. “I’m not sure how much cleaner the shop can get. We’re going to run out of walls to paint. But if there’s a way to keep them on, that’s what we’ll do.”
He is looking at options, but hoping for the best.
“I know we will make it through it,” he said. “I am positive. People who are coming in are shopping up. They know we are starving.”
One couple purposely bought the $25 cheese slicer rather than the $10 one, stocked up on cheese and pairings and then left a big tip for the employee.
Everyone helping each other will pay off, he said.
“That’s why I’m tooting Pybus’ horn,” he said. “We are grateful and appreciative. I hope it’s contagious.”