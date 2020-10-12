WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District and Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts are partnering up to check the prevalence rate of COVID-19 in the community, with community testing efforts that continue this week. Officials hope if the number is low enough school can move to a hybrid-learning model.
Rachael Doniger, interagency management team spokesperson with the Chelan-Douglas Health District, answered a few questions about COVID-19 testing.
Wenatchee World: Why should people be tested and why now?
Rachael Doniger: Being tested for COVID-19 is important for public health so that disease transmission can be tracked and interrupted to help prevent the spread of this virus. A positive test for COVID-19 alerts individuals that they have the infection, allowing them to take steps and self-isolate or quarantine to protect their loved-ones, friends, and community members. Testing and early identification allows for public health agencies to start contact-tracing to slow and prevent the spread of the disease.
Initially, tests and supplies were limited across the nation. However, supplies, equipment and capacity to test have improved with results available within three to four days. There are now enough supplies to collect and process tests.
WW: Is it safe to be tested? Will there be sick people there?
Doniger: It is safe to be tested. Testers are wearing appropriate PPE based on their assigned task, the people being tested stay in their vehicles.
WW: Will the people doing the tests speak Spanish and English?
Doniger: Translators are available to assist if there is a need.
WW: Is this really needed? Why not just open the schools?
Doniger: Our local schools are an important part of the infrastructure in our communities and they play an important role in preventing the spread of illness. They continue to collaborate, share information and review plans with public health officials at Chelan-Douglas Health District to protect their school and childcare communities and our communities at large. For further information, please see the “Region 7 K-12 Guidance for Reopening to Classroom Instruction.”
WW: How does the testing work? Is it for adults and children?
Doniger: The test is a nasal swab test. It is not painful, just uncomfortable for a moment. It is for adults and children (per CDC, ages 1 month – 18 years old). The CDC has special guidelines for testing children ≤28 days old. Minors can get a test with permission from a guardian.
WW: What information do I need to share about the person being tested?
Doniger: There is no requirement to show identification. Individuals are asked to share contact information, so they can receive their results. In June, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued new laboratory data reporting guidance requiring a few demographics requirement that includes race, ethnicity, age and sex. Per Adm. Brett P. Giroir, M.D., assistant secretary for health, “This will enable us to ensure that all groups have equitable access to testing and allow us to accurately determine the burden of infection on vulnerable groups. With this data, we will be able to improve decision-making and better prevent or mitigate further illnesses among Americans.”
WW: A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is a lack of trust of official sources among some Wenatchee-area residents, and a lack of COVID-19 communication. Is anything being done with this testing effort to address that?
Doniger: The Chelan-Douglas Health District is continually striving to improve relationships with our community members, partner agencies and organizations, and stakeholders. We recognize clear communication is one way we can foster these relationships and gain the trust of our community. New avenues are being developed and put into place to help bridge gaps in communication.
We are making great efforts to set up testing throughout both Chelan and Douglas counties. We also are going to extensive efforts to connect with our communities about any upcoming testing by making door-to-door contact with residents while keeping within appropriate COVID-19 guidelines; increasing and streamlining public outreach efforts; connecting with faith-based and nonprofit communities; working with advocacy groups and the business communities, to name just a few. We have developed literature, flyers, pamphlets and other written material in both in English and Spanish.
WW: Where can I get more information in Spanish and English?
Doniger: For testing dates and locations, visit our website at cdhd.wa.gov/, follow us on Facebook @ChelanDouglasHD and Twitter @ChelanDouglasHD, or people can call our hotline — English (509) 886-6476 or Spanish (509) 886-6477.