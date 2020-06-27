About Ron Nielsen

Ron Nielsen is the Washington Small Business Development Center eastern regional manager, based at the Wenatchee SBDC office at 285 Technology Center Way. He has more than 20 years of experience as an SBDC Center director and business adviser and 27 years of experience as a business owner.

The state WBDC is a network of more than 30 SBDC advisors working in nearly 20 communities across the state. It operates under the umbrella of Washington State University. Half of the organization’s operational funding is from the U.S. Small Business Administration, with the other half from state and local agencies. In Wenatchee, that includes the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.

Nielsen started as SBDC adviser in 1989 while also serving as director of the Okanogan County Council for Economic Development. He left the job in 1996 to focus on running a bowling alley and movie theater in Coulee Dam. After his family had grown, he sold the businesses and returned to advising, working in Arizona for several years before moving back to Washington. He led South Puget Sound Community College’s SBDC in Lacy for seven years, starting in 2011. He was named the state’s SBDC “Star Performer” in 2014.

He accepted the position in Wenatchee in June 2019, taking over for Jim Fletcher, who retired in 2018 after 16 years.

“It is nice to come back to Eastern Washington,” Nielsen said. “Wenatchee is beautiful.”

Nielsen can be reached at 888-7252 or wenatchee@sbdc.org.