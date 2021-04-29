WENATCHEE — Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines has opened up to everyone 16 and older, adding another 50,000 people in Chelan and Douglas counties able to schedule vaccine appointments.
Close to the 3 million people have initiated vaccinations in the state, but the state Department of Health and Chelan-Douglas Health District remain concerned about the number of people hesitating to get vaccinated.
The Wenatchee World invited Dr. Mark Johnson, an infectious disease specialist at Confluence Health, to speak on the community’s vaccine worries.
Here’s an edited version of that conversation.
Wenatchee World: Could you explain some of the reasoning behind the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
Dr. Mark Johnson: This is a fairly normal pause because of a safety signal. The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control take all of our safety very seriously. What they saw was six people who had received this vaccine out of 6.8 million total people who got the vaccine developed some unusual blood clot in the brain or unusual kind of stroke. We don’t yet know if these events are because of the vaccine, or they’re unrelated. And that’s the purpose of this pause. What we do know is that all six individuals who developed this were women between the ages of 18 and 48 years old, but again, they’re trying to find out: Did the vaccine cause this or is this unrelated? The rate that this is occurring is about three times more than what we’d expect to see in a normal population of people. This is very rare. It’s so rare that if it because of the vaccine it would have been hard to pick it up in the vaccine trial because the vaccine trial is about 40,000 people. And again, this is 6 out of almost seven million people.
WW: For those who have already been vaccinated, should they be worried?
Johnson: We’re telling people that if they have symptoms that look like a stroke or if they are noticing new swelling in one of their legs that might consistent with a blood clot, we’re telling them to get evaluated as soon as possible by a medical professional. It does look like when this occurred, it happened within about 13 or 14 days after the vaccine. Most of them kind of around day eight, so when people get past that point after vaccine, there’s not a concern. It’s important to note that the risk of blood clots in people who smoke, or some people who are on birth control, or the risk of blood clot because of COVID disease is way higher than what we’re seeing in people who have gotten this vaccine. I think about this topic I’d say this pause tells me that our public safety devices are working. They saw this possible safety signal. We don’t yet know if it’s because of the vaccine, but it has to be evaluated. And until that time, appropriately, the FDA said let’s hold off on using this vaccine. This tell us, again, the system is working to protect us.
WW: Even if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is connected to these rare blood clots, is it still an effective vaccine?
Johnson: Yes, even if we find out that these very, very rare but serious events are related to the vaccine, the people who have been vaccinated we would consider them to be well-protected against severe COVID disease or COVID-associated death.
WW: The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16 and 17-year olds. Should parents be concerned about children getting vaccinated?
Johnson: I don’t have any concerns. The 16- to 17-year-old age group was well-represented in the Pfizer clinical trial, and so we feel comfortable with the safety data in that group. The state as of the 15th of April has said everyone aged 16 and up is eligible to be vaccinated. I have no concerns. If I had a 16-year old child, I would get them vaccinated. The immune system of a 16- or 17-year-old is very similar to the immune system of a 22-year old or 30-year old. Again, for all those reasons, we feel very comfortable about the safety of that age group.
WW: Why should minors get vaccinated?
Johnson: There are two good reasons. The first one is that kids in this age group get infected just as readily as people in the 20 to 29-year-old age group which right now in our area is the highest number of COVID infections. And so, even if a 16- or 17-year old who didn’t get vaccinated ends up getting infected with COVID either has no symptoms or mild symptoms, they’re very likely to unfortunately pass it on to their friends, their parents, their grandparents. And children in this age group can get very ill from COVID, it’s less common than in older age groups but it can certainly happen.
The second reason is we could anticipate that as individuals are out in the community more that exposure risk to COVID in this age group will continue to rise. We’re seeing that in the state of Michigan right now. In Michigan, they’re seeing a significant increase in COVID infections amongst children and a significant increase in COVID hospitalizations due to severe COVID amongst children. There are two reasons for that it seems. One, there’s more of this one particular viral variant, B.1.1.7., in Michigan. And, they think that there’s been cluster of cases associated with children’s athletic events. Two very good reasons why vaccinations are important now but certainly in the near future.
WW: Do we know if vaccines slow down or halt COVID transmission?
Johnson: That is correct. Last week, we found two piece of good news, particularly with the Pfizer vaccine. The first one was that over a short period of time of two months the vaccine reduces the risk of asymptomatic infection or transmissibility risk by about 90%. Short term-data but really impressive. The other good piece of news was that last week we learned now we have six months of follow-up data showing that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still maintain very good efficacy against preventing severe disease at six months. It’s probably longer but we only have six months of data so that’s all we can say for now.
WW: Breakthrough cases, where people fully vaccinated still end up getting infected. Is there any reason at this time to be concerned about these cases?
Johnson: These breakthrough cases at this moment, at their current rate, are expected. Specifically, these vaccines are not 100% effective. They’re very effective, none of them are 100%. We would expect some people who are fully vaccinated still get infected. For example, in Washington state so far, there’s been about 220 breakthrough cases of COVID and in the United States, total, 5,800 breakthrough cases of COVID. In other words, out of the 70 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, 5,800 have developed an infection. It’s still low. We know with vaccines if I get vaccinated, it reduces my risk of getting COVID, but if a lot of people around me also get vaccinated, it further reduces my risk of getting COVID. The full potential benefit of the vaccines are not fully realized until a huge percentage of us are vaccinated.
I think right now the breakthrough cases are probably not because of the variants. In some degrees, it’s more so because older people above the age of 60y and people who have really reduced immune system, they are more likely to have breakthrough cases. We all have to get vaccinated to protect them. We will continue to watch the rates of breakthrough cases very carefully though because over the next few months that’ll be a critical indicator to determine if the variants are starting to become significant problem.
WW: In the event that these variants begin to produce more breakthrough cases, what then?
Johnson: Two things, the first is right now we can all keep wearing our mask and get vaccinated as soon as we can because that will reduce the chance of the variant becoming an issue. If the rates of the virus circulating in our community are really, really low, then the virus can’t mutate as fast and then the likelihood of the mutations eventually becoming a problem are greatly reduced. The second thing is that we can’t hope for the best. We need to prepare for the worst. Both Pfizer and Moderna are already starting to do tests on booster doses of the vaccines that are directed to protect against the variants that are in South Africa and Brazil. In other words, it is possible that in November let’s say, we may hear that we need to get a booster dose of vaccine. We’re not there yet but that is a possibility that is being prepared for.
WW: Some folks are worried about infertility concerning the vaccines, is this a credible concern?
Johnson: I’m going to use a strong word because it’s important. This is a lie that got unfortunately spread on social media. It is not true. I don’t how it got started, but what somebody said was that the little protein on the virus looks a lot like a protein that exists on a woman’s placenta. So, what they said is that if we give you the vaccine with this little fake spike protein of the virus that can’t infect you with the virus, it might trigger your immune system to attack the human reproductive organs. The good news is that is not true. The protein of the virus doesn’t have any similarities to our own proteins so that’s not possible.
WW: What does the finish line for this pandemic look like? And when we get there, what will the finish line look like?
Johnson: That is a good but difficult question. I will do my best to try and answer it. We are already hearing the Centers for Disease Control put out guidance of what fully vaccinated people now can safely do. These are small steps for now until we get a lot more of us vaccinated. But I think if we, in the next few months, can get to a place where the vast majority of us are vaccinated and we see the number of new COVID cases per day in the United States much less than 5,000 a day, then I think we’ve got this virus beat. And so, it’s hard to know what the end of the pandemic will look like. I would say that probably masking will be one of the last things to go. Masking still gives us some freedom to be out and about in town. We’ll still be wearing masks for quite some time. But I think there may be moments during this summertime as more of us get vaccinated, they’ll be moments when things might feel not normal but a little closer to normal, especially if the weather is nice and we can be outdoors.
Part of the problem is that although here in the United States we’ve made a lot of progress with the vaccines ... there are large parts of the world that are just starting to get vaccine or haven’t gotten vaccine yet. And that’s a real problem because the vaccine anywhere can spread everywhere. We need to see everybody in the world have access to vaccines.