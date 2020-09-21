WENATCHEE — Connecting students and teachers to internet service as remote learning continues this fall is an ongoing quest for schools, which are getting help from internet service providers and PUDs in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Charter Communications recently relaunched its offer to provide 60 days of free internet and Wi-Fi to families with students from kindergarten through college. Teachers also are included in the offer, which is a repeat of the program launched in March, after COVID-19 concerns closed classrooms in favor of remote learning.
It’s one of several avenues available to families, say school district officials, who have been working one-on-one with those still having trouble getting connected.
“In the spring we partnered up with GWATA to compile a list of ISP internet offers,” Wenatchee School District spokeswoman Diana Haglund said.
A June 8 flyer shows eight companies offering families special deals.
“On our continuous learning site, we have more resources, including a map of hotspot locations,” Haglund said. For details go to wwrld.us/3hTpawe.
Other agencies and organizations have gotten involved as well. NCW Libraries, for instance, expanded Wi-Fi access at each of the 30 branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
At this point, Haglund said, it’s more a matter of individual problem-solving.
“Our IT department reports that the majority of calls they are fielding are from households that have substantial challenges with connectivity or with issues that need to be resolved by an ISP,” she said. “For those who live in areas where there is no available internet or where the bandwidth of their household internet cannot support the number of students in their home, we're working hard to equip those families with cellular hotspots.”
She did not have an exact number of Wenatchee families that still need access.
“I do know it’s quite low,” she said.
Connectivity issues for Eastmont families also are being handled on an individual basis, said Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton, who oversees secondary education.
“Our approach in meeting student internet access needs has been to work directly with families at each of our school sites,” he said. “When families notify us of an internet access need, we connect them with the school counselor to address the issue. In other cases, if we observe a student not engaging in online learning, we are reaching out to the family or doing home visits to determine if internet access is a barrier to engagement.”
The district has distributed more than 100 hot spots and has an additional 75 units on order, which are being funded through the federal CARES Act funds.
The district is aware of internet service offers from a few different providers, he said.
LocalTel Communications is offering free internet access near housing developments with high numbers of Eastmont students.
“We helped identify potential sites and then connected property owners directly with LocalTel,” he said. “We understand this work is currently underway but was delayed when LocalTel technicians needed to respond to customers who lost service due to regional fires.”