WENATCHEE — A Quincy resident confirmed last week to have the coronavirus died Saturday evening, the Grant County Health District said Sunday.

The patient, in their 80s, had been treated at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. A presumptive positive result for the illness came back Wednesday, followed by a second positive result Thursday.

Grant County Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson would not provide the patient’s name or sex.

This was Eastern Washington’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, Adkinson said. Another case was confirmed Saturday in Kittitas County.

The Quincy resident didn't report traveling outside the country, Adkinson said, so the virus was likely acquired locally. The health district has been following up with those who had close contact with the patient.

“The elderly, anyone with reduced immune system, or other serious health problems such as diabetes and heart disease will be at a higher risk of more severe illness,” Adkinson said in a news release. “There are many conversations in the community and on social media regarding whether this is serious. Yes, many of our residents will recover quickly with mild to moderate symptoms. However, we all need to take precautions to protect our most vulnerable populations and slow this disease.”