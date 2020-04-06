WENATCHEE — Keep the employees busy, don’t let food go to waste and feed the community’s kids.
That was the thought process behind Rail Station and Ale House owner Todd Mill’s decision to provide free meals for children during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We are feeding the kids of our community, no questions asked, no purchase necessary for as long as we can afford to stay open,” Mill said.
The idea sprang from desperation, he said.
“I had no idea how to utilize my employees’ time and no way to use all the food we had on hand after the governor's order for us to shut down dining,” he said.
The restaurant, at 29 N. Columbia St., had accepted its weekly supply order just three hours before the governor’s address. Mill changed gears to provide takeout and curbside service, but after the first night, realized it wasn’t going to be enough.
“The one thought remained — what are we going to do with all this food?” he posted on Facebook. “Lots of ideas came up — food bank, the ministry and many others, all of which are good ideas, but none that help the very few employees I have left feel good about what we do. And none that leave them knowing if I will still need them tomorrow or the next day.”
Instead, his son’s homework project sparked another idea.
“My 7-year-old son had homework that day in which he simply stated that, ‘We can help any child have food.’ When I realized that he was right, and it was something that was within my power to do, it was game on,” Mill said.
That was March 17. The first free meals for kids were served March 19.
“Schools are serving breakfast and lunch. We got you for dinner,” he posted in his Facebook message to parents. “It’s one less thing you have to worry about.”
Rail Station is now serving about 300 free meals to kids in the valley on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
“Well beyond what we would have thought,” he said.
He would like to do more.
“We have the commissary facility to serve way more,” he said. “I think it would have been nice to be able to fund this thing more and serve more kids for a longer period of time. It would be awesome to be able to do this five days a week instead of just two.”
The challenge is figuring out how to feed that many kids while keeping costs low.
“As everyone is aware, restaurants are struggling and staffing is a huge issue. We have been blessed that so many of our staff continue to show up and keep busy even knowing that we can't afford to continue paying them,” he said.
Members of the community have stepped up, offering to sponsor meals as the shutdown continues.
Mill said he is proud of what everyone has done so far, but realizes it likely can’t continue forever.
“Is it sustainable? Of course not. We, like most restaurants are out of money and are now doing this out of pocket,” he said. “Literally the only reason we are still going is due to sponsorships from other local businesses and from several private individuals in the community who have helped us from a desire to keep it going.”
He isn’t sure what will happen next.
“To be honest, I haven't looked far enough ahead to think about what moving forward even means right now. We are living in the moment, just like these families that are struggling to keep their lives together with some semblance of sanity. We love doing it, but we don't currently have plans for the ‘future’ of it.”
What he does know is everyone — his staff, their families and the community — is in the fight together.
“Without the success of one, none will succeed," he said. "Many of my staff are home with their families, social distancing and staying in touch. Others still show up everyday no matter what, and do projects to keep busy. They are great about sanitizing and being safe. Without them, I couldn't begin to do what we have accomplished. They are the heart of this business and them grinding on is what keeps me showing up.”