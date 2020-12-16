EAST WENATCHEE — The rate of COVID-19 infection in Chelan and Douglas counties has seen a decrease for the first time in two-and-a-half months.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a rate of 906.1 people per 100,000 infected over a two-week period as of Dec. 16, according to a news release from the organization. It’s down from 1,017.2 over a two-week period as of Dec. 9. The Dec. 9 rate was the highest the two counties have ever seen.
For roughly 10 weeks, the rate of infection in the two communities has been steadily climbing. It hit a low of about 110 cases per 100,000 in late September. In mid-October, the rate was 170 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period and it climbed from there.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital has also gone down over the last three days to 36 people, according to health district data. It hit a record high of 45 people at the beginning of this week.