WENATCHEE — A random sampling of 250 households in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cashmere is part of the Wenatchee Valley Recovery Council’s efforts to prepare for a safe reopening of the community.
Random sampling is a recognized way to accurately determine how much COVID-19 has spread in the Wenatchee Valley without testing every person in the community, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber convened the recovery council in early May to help streamline the reopening process. It is being led by East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and includes another 22 business, civic, nonprofit and health care leaders.
The proactive testing data gathered in the volunteer sampling would help set a baseline to more accurately identify spikes in virus once a restart is underway.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Chelan Douglas Health District has gone up and down for several weeks, with several large spikes from a series of groups of agricultural workers testing positive for the virus.
Dr. Stu Freed, Confluence Health’s chief medical officer and a member of the recovery council, said testing of hundreds of patients scheduled for surgeries or procedures have shown a zero infection rate so far.
“Over the past two weeks, we have seen no positive tests in these patients,” Freed said. “This is a hopeful sign that the baseline rate of infection in our area is still low. We would like to use a proven technique to test roughly 250 households in our area to confirm that our rates are low.”
The collaborators for the community testing effort include the Wenatchee Valley Recovery Council, Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community Health, Cascade Medical Center, Lake Chelan Community Hospital and the Chelan Douglas Health District. Residents in each area would be tested at their local facility.
The recovery council also is introducing a business toolkit with guidance for businesses throughout the region on how to keep employees and customers safe. The kit, expected to be posted Wednesday on the chamber website (wenatchee.org/covid19update), includes a business safety plan worksheet, with instructions on how to figure out things like maximum capacity for social distancing.
The kit also includes printable posters with information for employees and customers to match the reopening phases outlined by the state and a checklist of items required of all businesses once the restart begins. The five things include:
- Enforcing physical distance
- Providing protective gear
- Disinfecting public spaces
- Training employees
- Routinely checking employees for COVID-19 symptoms
The kit was developed with input from the Lake Chelan, Leavenworth and Wenatchee Valley chambers. Each group might have different areas of concern with the restart, but the basics are the same.
For the list of members and information on the recovery council’s purpose, goals and process, visit wenatchee.org/covid-recovery-council.