EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority has paid out $262,761 in pandemic shutdown-relief grants to 56 small businesses in the two counties.
The port authority is managing several grant programs with funding from the federal CARES Act, a state grant program, community development block grants and money from the port’s own tax revenue.
The programs total around $2.8 million for small businesses in Chelan and Douglas counties, according to port documents. The port is working through processing reimbursement requests from businesses that have been approved for the programs, CEO Jim Kuntz said Friday.
“We’re managing multiple programs but we’re now finally getting money out the door,” he said. Batches of checks will be processed every Friday for the next several weeks.
Thirty-eight businesses with less than 10 employees have received grants up to $5,000 from the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grants program, according to the documents. Another 33 have been approved and will be paid as the port receives reimbursement requests.
Six businesses have been funded via a CARES Act grant program set up in Douglas County. That program has a total of $1 million in funding for 100 businesses, according to the documents.
Five grants have been fulfilled through a Chelan County sales tax grant program. And the port authority’s in-house program — largely funded by property tax revenue — has so far cut checks to seven of 200 expected recipients, according to the documents.
The port is still processing some new applications, but its current focus is approving reimbursement requests and delivering money to qualified businesses, Kuntz said.
“I think that we’re going to have millions of dollars go out the door in the next month to small businesses in Chelan and Douglas counties,” he said.
Some of the programs are still accepting applications. Learn more at cdrpa.org.