WENATCHEE — Learning more about local history with a spur-of-the-moment trip to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural center is a little easier now.
Reservations that had been in place as part of the safety restrictions stemming from COVID-19 are no longer necessary.
The museum is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, though capacity is limited to 25%. Other COVID-19 precautions remain in place, including social distancing and face masks for visitors age 2 and older. Museum staff and volunteers also continue to make sure high-traffic areas are sanitized regularly.
The interactive area for children, Coyote’s Corner, remains closed.
The museum is continuing to offer virtual tours and other online activities and community forums.
For details, go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call 509-888-6240.