Updated, 5:40 p.m. Tuesday:
WENATCHEE — A 91-year-old resident of Prestige at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee died Monday of complications related to COVID-19, and an 84-year-old resident of the senior living facility is hospitalized with the illness.
A resident of Bonaventure Senior Living tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, as well, and is in good condition, according to a Bonaventure spokesman.
The Colonial Vista residents were transferred to Central Washington Hospital last week after showing signs of COVID-19, Prestige Care, operators of Colonial Vista at 601 S. Okanogan Ave., said in a news release Tuesday. Both were experiencing other underlying health issues.
The death is the first fatality of a Chelan County resident due to the virus and second known coronavirus-related death at Central Washington Hospital. A Quincy resident died at the hospital March 7 of complications from the illness.
Ten residents from Chelan and Douglas counties have tested positive for COVID-19 — eight in Chelan County and two in Douglas County.
The East Wenatchee resident lives in Bonaventure's assisted living facility and is responding well to antiviral and antibiotic medications, said Jeramiah Gray, Bonaventure's chief of operations.
"He is doing absolutely great at this moment," Gray said. The resident is being isolated from others.
He added that another Bonaventure resident tested negative for the virus and results are pending for a third resident.
Cascade Medical Center announced its first two positive cases Tuesday. Both are Chelan County residents, but no other information on the two patients was provided.
Confluence Health has had eight patients in the two counties test positive, spokesman Andrew Canning said Tuesday.
“We are working closely with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local health care authorities to assess the situation. We continue to screen employees and other residents for signs of illness,” Prestige Care said in a news release.
“We are continuing to practice enhanced vigilance within our community and have isolated areas that housed the residents that tested positive, in addition to consistently following the environmental cleaning and disinfection procedures set by the CDC throughout our organization.”
Colonial Vista, home to 184 residents, has also canceled all visitations with the exception of residents in hospice care, said Executive Director Aaron Lindholm. Residents live in single-person apartments and are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and shelter in place.
Prestige Care added in its release, “We will continue our ongoing steps to restrict access and to implement safety precautions designed to protect our residents and staff.”
Bonaventure, which operates facilities in Washington, Oregon and Colorado, began ordering supplies and looking at ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in January, Gray said. Their buildings are temporarily closed to visitors and sanitation measures have been increased in common areas.
"We've been ahead of the curve every step of the way," Gray said.