OLYMPIA — Residents and staff at all nursing homes in the state will be tested for COVID-19 by June 12, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
Those in assisted living facilities with memory care units will be tested by June 26, the governor said in a press conference.
The tests will be offered to residents but required of staff, and facilities must immediately report positive results to the Department of Social and Health Services.
Inslee said the state will provide test kits and personal protective equipment for residents and staff and cover laboratory costs for staff. Facilities must notify the governor’s office if they can’t meet the deadline.
Those that already conducted COVID-19 point prevalence surveys on or after April 1 are excluded.
“We’re continuing work on plans to provide interval testing so that we can have repeat testing as time goes on and we’re developing an interval testing strategy for the rest of long-term care facilities, such as adult family homes and assisted living facilities without memory care units,” he said.
The governor also announced guidelines to protect agricultural workers. Employers must implement physical distancing and provide handwashing stations, PPE, workplace disinfection, worker education, access to testing and a virus response plan.
“Large worksites will have roughly four times as many handwashing stations as they previously did so workers won’t have to have a false choice between effective handwashing and getting their job done,” Inslee said.
Thursday’s proclamation applies to fields and orchards, produce packing houses and employer-provided transportation.
Employers that provide housing for agricultural workers should form cohorts of no more than 15 people who live, work and travel together.
“This will help us, if there is an infection, to very quickly trace the source of that infection, isolate that person and this cohort,” Inslee said. “We think this is a tremendous strategy for breaking the causal chain of this infection.”
The state has so far distributed 135,000 cloth facial coverings to agricultural workers across the state, he said.