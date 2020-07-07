NCW — Health officials are seeking volunteers for random COVID-19 testing to determine the prevalence of the coronavirus in Chelan and Douglas counties.
It is part of an effort by the Chelan-Douglas Health District and local hospitals to figure out the prevalence of the virus in the community, said Joyous Van Meter, Health District regional epidemiologist.
Medical officials will then be able to compare that to the rate of infection from people already coming in to get tested.
The health district sent letters to random households last Friday in both Chelan and Douglas counties asking residents to get tested, Van Meter said. They can come in and be tested for free. It takes about two days for the results to come back, so the health district will likely start seeing data next week.
People do not need to get tested if they don’t want to, she said.
The health district used a method called CASPER to select the household that received the letters, Van Meter said. CASPER is a two-stage cluster sampling methodology that breaks homes within a survey population into clusters and then selects about seven homes at random within that cluster to survey — or in this case test, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Normally with the CASPER study, surveyors would go door to door and ask households if they were willing to be tested, Van Meter said. But a lot of healthcare workers don’t feel safe doing that at this point, she said.
Doing door-to-door surveys is less of a safety concern and more of a practical one, said Bruce Buckles, Chelan-Douglas Health District interim administrator. The agency doesn’t have the manpower to do door-to-door testing.