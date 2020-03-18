WENATCHEE — With chairs on tables instead of customers’ entrees, Wenatchee restaurants are gearing up for long-term change.

Rich Haney, a manager at Saddle Rock Pub & Brewery, said the first day of take-out-based service was better than he thought it would be.

“People are awesome for still coming in,” he said. “We just hope it keeps up.”

Right now, the full menu is open, he said. But, when food runs low, the pub might not order as much and instead opt for a smaller menu.

Sales are not as good as normal but “it is what it is,” he said. Still, everything is open and going pretty well.

One downside of fewer customers coming in: Fewer tips. Customers have been tipping a lot on the to-gos for the last couple days, but it is not the same, he said.

Due to fewer customers, tip revenue at the pub has been slashed to about half. Hours of business are also got cut slightly.

The direction the pub takes after the next couple of weeks will probably depend on finances. “We’re just kind of taking it as it goes.”

Chris Danforth, vice president of marketing at Icicle Brewing Company, said with tourist traffic “things have definitely slowed down.”

Obviously, with no table service, business has slowed down, he said. Locals, however, have been coming in to help give support.

“People can’t sit down and have a pint of beer,” he said. Which is mainly what people would come into the taproom to do.

The other part Icicle Brewing’s business, distributing and producing beer, is also losing sales, he said. “We’re taking a big hit on that front.”

Adjustments have been made on the production side of things to put more beer into cans, he said. The shutdown has just kind of changed how business is done, he said.

With sales down, Icicle Brewing had to temporarily lay off a few staffers, he said. The company has also limited some of their hourly workers’ shifts.