WENATCHEE — The line at Old Navy slowly trickled in as shoppers left the store, bags in hand. A nearby staff worker with a clipboard kept tabs on people coming and going, keeping an eye on head counts.
Many retail stores, like Old Navy in Valley North Shopping Center, just opened up late last week after the state moved Chelan and Douglas counties to Phase 1.5 of the governor’s reopening plan.
Shoppers are ready for it. On Friday afternoon, seven people waited by Old Navy’s door while in downtown Wenatchee parking spaces have started to fill up again.
Friday’s increase in foot traffic downtown is good news for places which are opening back up. While adapting to the COVID-19 world, downtown business owner Dustin Spencer has been sewing face masks at his leather goods shop, Vermilyea Pelle.
Over the past two to three days there have been a lot more people heading to town, he said. It is definitely getting busier, really starting to pick up.
East Wenatchee’s largest retail hub, the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was not open Friday. One eager shopper headed to the mall found locked doors and dim lights.
Mall General Manager Stephannie Kuntz said a Wednesday opening date is being pushed for, but it is not guaranteed that all stores will be open.
When entering Arlberg Sports in Wenatchee, shoppers are greeted with hand sanitizer. It is a common doorway guest of retail stores in the area.
Overall, there are not a lot of changes to the shopping experience in town, with the exception of waiting. A couple clothing boutiques have taken their racks to the sidewalks and some businesses are still sticking to curbside-based services.
But shopping will come with a lot of extra safety precautions. Be prepared for longer lines, face masking, more outside shopping and fewer open businesses.