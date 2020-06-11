WENATCHEE — Students and teachers will be back in classrooms this fall — masks and all — at least part of the time.
That’s the word Thursday from state Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
“Every school district needs to prepare for a fall opening that is face to face,” he said. “Face masks, face shields and face coverings will be required as part of this,” along with social distancing, extra handwashing and screening requirements.
Specific school schedules will be decided by local school officials. School boards will adopt a plan that will be submitted to the state two weeks before school starts.
“Most districts are going to go back face to face in a traditional model, go to school, get on buses, but with social distancing, face coverings, more hygiene and screening,” Reykdal said.
Districts in regions that are still under stricter restrictions — including Chelan and Douglas counties — might have to implement alternatives that meet health restrictions, but will still provide face-to-face time for teachers and students.
Wenatchee and Eastmont administrators on Thursday said they are reviewing the guidelines and consider next steps.
The three main concepts presented Thursday as options were developed by the Reopening Washington Schools Workgroup, which included 120 teachers, administrators, health officials and community members from across the state, Reykdal said. In all cases, an option for remote learning will be implemented should schools need to close again temporarily or for longer periods because of community health concerns.
The three concepts, which Reydkal describes as covering “a continuum of possibilities,” include:
- Split or rotating schedules with continuous remote learning. Students at all grade levels might attend school one day and work remotely the next day, which allows students to spread out to help with social distancing.
- Phased-in opening with continuous remote learning, in which elementary age students attend class in person at first, using additional classroom space, while secondary students continue remote learning until social distancing restrictions are lifted further.
- Continuous Learning 2.0, an enhanced version of the remote learning implemented this spring, with predictable student and staff schedules. It could be used on its own should schools have to completely close again, or on days when students are alternating with in-person class time.
Reykdal said attendance, grades and instruction hours that were waived this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will all be back in play. Assessment requirements are still being reviewed.
For details on the plan, go to wwrld.us/2UAasBs.
This story will be updated as more details are available.