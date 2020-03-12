Health district ‘firmly urges’ cancellation of all group events

Concerns over COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have led many local organizations to cancel or postpone events.

Here's a running list of cancellations and postponements. If you know of others, email us at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.

Friday cancellations:

  • Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, all events and non-essential meetings canceled for March. The Chamber will reevaluate the situation in April.
  • West Cashmere Bridge replacement project open house, March 24 at the Riverside Center. A virtual open house is in the works.

Other canceled events:

Leavenworth’s Ale Fest canceled; local businesses to take financial hit
Wenatchee Valley Museum rescheduling, suspending all upcoming events
Town Toyota Center postpones upcoming events amid coronavirus worries
North Central Regional Library cancels events
PAC postpones two shows; offers up free comedy night
VFW cancels March meetings
Chelan County PUD to close offices to the public
Mass to continue at local Catholic churches
  • Mansfield junior high volleyball, rest of season canceled.
  • Run Wenatchee, weekly Run Club. The organization encourages runners and walkers to continue their exercise program at a time and place that is best for them. To continue your participation credit for the club, email runwenatchee@gmail.com with your name, and they will give you credit for that Thursday run or walk.
  • City of Wenatchee special needs program, co-ed and women's volleyball, Wenatchee Community Center rentals are postponed.
  • My Girlfriend's Closet, March 12-15, former location of Hastings, 315 Ninth St., Wenatchee. The event may be rescheduled, so hold onto preview night tickets.
  • Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association meeting, March 13.
  • Cascade Ambulance’s Paramedic Lecture Series, March 13-15. Conference fees will be refunded.
  • KPQ Home Show, March 13-15 at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
  • Der Fliegende Holländer - The Met: Live in HD, March 14 at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
  • Friends of the NCW Fair crab feed, March 14 in Waterville. This has been postponed until deemed safe, and ticket holders will be notified of the new date.
  • Kimiko Nalle memorial service, March 14, Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee. This has been rescheduled for Oct. 3 at the same location.
  • Hike for Health, March 14 at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.
  • Wenatchee Empty Bowls, March 14 at Wenatchee High School. Painted bowls can be picked up starting March 17 at Community Action's Wenatchee office.
  • Saturday Bingo, March 14 and 21, American Legion Post No. 64 in Cashmere.
  • Monthly sing and share, March 15, Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee.
  • Free food distribution, March 17 at the Quincy Community Health Center.
  • Speaker Sue Thayer, 40 Days for Life, March 18 at the Wenatchee Community Center.
  • Empty Bowls community soup supper, March 19 at Leavenworth Festhalle.
  • Othello Sandhill Crane Festival, March 20-23.
  • Festival of Choirs, March 21 at Wenatchee High School.
  • Entiat Kite Festival, March 21 at Kiwanis Park.
  • Vicci Martinez benefit concert, March 21 at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts. 
  • Cashmere Community Concerts, March 21 at the Riverside Center.
  • Tech and Tiaras, March 23 at Manson High School and March 25 at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center.
  • A Midsummer Night's Dream, March 26-28 and April 2-4, Okanogan High School.
  • Easter brunch, April 12, Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort in Leavenworth.