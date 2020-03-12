Concerns over COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have led many local organizations to cancel or postpone events.
Here's a running list of cancellations and postponements. If you know of others, email us at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.
Friday cancellations:
- Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, all events and non-essential meetings canceled for March. The Chamber will reevaluate the situation in April.
- West Cashmere Bridge replacement project open house, March 24 at the Riverside Center. A virtual open house is in the works.
Other canceled events:
- Mansfield junior high volleyball, rest of season canceled.
- Run Wenatchee, weekly Run Club. The organization encourages runners and walkers to continue their exercise program at a time and place that is best for them. To continue your participation credit for the club, email runwenatchee@gmail.com with your name, and they will give you credit for that Thursday run or walk.
- City of Wenatchee special needs program, co-ed and women's volleyball, Wenatchee Community Center rentals are postponed.
- My Girlfriend's Closet, March 12-15, former location of Hastings, 315 Ninth St., Wenatchee. The event may be rescheduled, so hold onto preview night tickets.
- Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association meeting, March 13.
- Cascade Ambulance’s Paramedic Lecture Series, March 13-15. Conference fees will be refunded.
- KPQ Home Show, March 13-15 at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
- Der Fliegende Holländer - The Met: Live in HD, March 14 at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
- Friends of the NCW Fair crab feed, March 14 in Waterville. This has been postponed until deemed safe, and ticket holders will be notified of the new date.
- Kimiko Nalle memorial service, March 14, Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee. This has been rescheduled for Oct. 3 at the same location.
- Hike for Health, March 14 at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.
- Wenatchee Empty Bowls, March 14 at Wenatchee High School. Painted bowls can be picked up starting March 17 at Community Action's Wenatchee office.
- Saturday Bingo, March 14 and 21, American Legion Post No. 64 in Cashmere.
- Monthly sing and share, March 15, Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee.
- Free food distribution, March 17 at the Quincy Community Health Center.
- Speaker Sue Thayer, 40 Days for Life, March 18 at the Wenatchee Community Center.
- Empty Bowls community soup supper, March 19 at Leavenworth Festhalle.
- Othello Sandhill Crane Festival, March 20-23.
- Festival of Choirs, March 21 at Wenatchee High School.
- Entiat Kite Festival, March 21 at Kiwanis Park.
- Vicci Martinez benefit concert, March 21 at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
- Cashmere Community Concerts, March 21 at the Riverside Center.
- Tech and Tiaras, March 23 at Manson High School and March 25 at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center.
- A Midsummer Night's Dream, March 26-28 and April 2-4, Okanogan High School.
- Easter brunch, April 12, Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort in Leavenworth.