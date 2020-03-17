Here is a partial list of some of the restaurants and other businesses offering creative ways to provide service to customers during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Wenatchee-East Wenatchee

McGlinn’s Public House: Curbside pickup, take-out with to-go wine options

Pybus Bistro: Curbside pickup, DoorDash delivery

The Dilly Deli: Curbside pickup, online ordering

Iwa Sushi & Grill: Curbside pickup, takeout, DoorDash

Larry’s Drive In: Drive-in, Dashing Drivers

Firehouse Pet Shop: Curbside pickup, delivery, walk-ins

India House: DoorDash delivery, Uber Eats, Dashing Drivers

Wok About Grill: Delivery (fee waived for city limit customers), curbside pickup, takeout, Dashing Drivers

Ay Caramba Tres Amigos: Takeout, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Dashing Drivers

Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe: Offering pottery pickup pottery to-go with colors, paintbrushes and cups. The Art Cafe will package everything.

SOUTH at Pybus Public Market: Curbside pickup, online ordering

Inna’s Cuisine: Takeout, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Dashing Drivers

Tiki Hawaiian Barbeque: Takeout

The Thai Restaurant: Takeout, DoorDash delivery, Dashing Drivers

Fire at Pybus Public Market: Curbside pickup, takeout. All orders will include a complimentary pint of gelato or sorbetto.

Blue Flame Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar: DoorDash delivery, takeout, curbside pickup

El Rinconsito: Takeout

Lemolo Cafe & Deli: Takeout, curbside pickup

Rail Station & Ale House: Takeout, curbside pickup

Om Cooking: Takeout, DoorDash delivery, UberEats

Mela Coffee Roasting Co.: Walk-ins, call-in orders

Spice Thai Kitchen: Curbside pickup, pickup

Plaza Wenatchee: Takeout

Casa Herradura: Takeout, DoorDash delivery, Dashing Drivers

Cuc Tran Cafe: Takeout, DoorDash delivery

Joe’s Log Cabin: East Wenatchee location to offer takeout, curbside pickup

The Cook’s Corner Diner: Takeout

Bella Bistro & Coffee: Takeout, drive-through

Dizzy D’s: Takeout

Antojitos Los Primos: Takeout

The Windmill Restaurant: Takeout

Abby’s Legendary Pizza: Takeout

Garlini’s Napoletana: Takeout, Dashing Drivers

Glaze Bakery: Dashing Drivers, takeout

Mai Lee Thai: Takeout, DoorDash

Saddle Rock Pub and Bakery: Takeout including beer to-go options, Dashing Drivers

Cupcake Blues: Curbside pickup

Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill: Takeout

EZ’s Burger Deluxe: Takeout

All-American Ice Cream: Walk-ins

S.S. SubShop: Takeout, curbside pickup, delivery

Eastmont Lanes: Takeout

Smitty’s Pancake House: Takeout

Sumo Japanese Restaurant: Online orders, takeout, free delivery

San Francisco Style Sourdough Eatery: Both locations open for takeout, drive-though

Cafe Columbia: Curbside pickup, takeout, online ordering

Bob’s Burgers & Brew: Takeout, curbside pickup

Leavenworth

Broken Barrel Shop: Curbside delivery, home delivery

A Paw Above: Free delivery for pet food and supplies

O’Grady’s Pantry & Mercantile: To-go orders

SOUTH in Leavenworth: Curbside pickup, online ordering

Chelan

Fielding Hills Winery: Delivery, shipping

Plain & Lake Wenatchee

Old Mill Café: To-go orders

59er Diner: Phone orders, curbside pickup

Headwaters Pub and Pizza: Take out