Here is a list of some of the restaurants and other businesses offering creative ways to provide service to customers during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Wenatchee-East Wenatchee
McGlinn’s Public House: Curbside pickup, take-out with to-go wine options
Pybus Bistro: Curbside pickup, DoorDash delivery
The Dilly Deli: Curbside pickup, online ordering
Iwa Sushi & Grill: Curbside pickup, takeout, DoorDash
Larry’s Drive In: Drive-in, Dashing Drivers
Firehouse Pet Shop: Curbside pickup, delivery, walk-ins
India House: DoorDash delivery, Uber Eats, Dashing Drivers
Wok About Grill: Delivery (fee waived for city limit customers), curbside pickup, takeout, Dashing Drivers
Ay Caramba Tres Amigos: Takeout, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Dashing Drivers
Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe: Offering pottery pickup pottery to-go with colors, paintbrushes and cups. The Art Cafe will package everything.
SOUTH at Pybus Public Market: Curbside pickup
Inna’s Cuisine: Takeout, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Dashing Drivers
Tiki Hawaiian Barbeque: Takeout
The Thai Restaurant: Takeout, DoorDash delivery, Dashing Drivers
Fire at Pybus Public Market: Curbside pickup, takeout. All orders will include a complimentary pint of gelato or sorbetto.
Blue Flame Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar: DoorDash delivery, takeout, curbside pickup
El Rinconsito: Takeout
Lemolo Cafe & Deli: Takeout, curbside pickup
Rail Station & Ale House: Takeout, curbside pickup
Om Cooking: Takeout, DoorDash delivery, UberEats
Mela Coffee Roasting Co.: Walk-ins, call-in orders
Spice Thai Kitchen: Curbside pickup, pickup
Plaza Wenatchee: Takeout
Casa Herradura: Takeout, DoorDash delivery, Dashing Drivers
Cuc Tran Cafe: Takeout, DoorDash delivery
Joe’s Log Cabin: East Wenatchee location to offer takeout, curbside pickup
The Cook’s Corner Diner: Takeout
Bella Bistro & Coffee: Takeout, drive-through
Dizzy D’s: Takeout
Antojitos Los Primos: Takeout
The Windmill Restaurant: Takeout
Abby’s Legendary Pizza: Takeout
Garlini’s Napoletana: Takeout, Dashing Drivers
Glaze Bakery: Dashing Drivers, takeout
Mai Lee Thai: Takeout, DoorDash
Saddle Rock Pub and Bakery: Takeout including beer to-go options, Dashing Drivers
Cupcake Blues: Curbside pickup
Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill: Takeout
EZ’s Burger Deluxe: Takeout
All-American Ice Cream: Walk-ins
S.S. SubShop: Takeout, curbside pickup, delivery
Eastmont Lanes: Takeout
Smitty’s Pancake House: Takeout
Sumo Japanese Restaurant: Online orders, takeout, free delivery
San Francisco Style Sourdough Eatery: Both locations open for takeout, drive-though
Cafe Columbia: Curbside pickup, takeout, online ordering
Leavenworth
Broken Barrel Shop: Curbside delivery, home delivery
A Paw Above: Free delivery for pet food and supplies
O'Grady's Pantry & Mercantile: To-go orders
Chelan
Fielding Hills Winery: Delivery, shipping
Plain & Lake Wenatchee
Old Mill Café: To-go orders
59er Diner: Phone orders, curbside pickup
Headwaters Pub and Pizza: Take out