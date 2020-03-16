WENATCHEE — While some businesses are looking at laying off employees during the statewide shut down prompted by COVID-19 concerns, others are hiring.
Safeway and Albertsons are looking to fill 400 jobs in Central Washington, according to a press release issued Monday by the company’s Seattle Division.
“There are job openings at every single Safeway and Albertsons store in Central Washington,” said Safeway spokeswoman Tairsa Cate Worman. “We’ve already been hiring but we’re expanding our hiring due to the increasing needs of our communities. There are full-time and part-time positions available in the stores and we want to get the word out to folks who may be experiencing financial hardships — due to layoffs or low hours — that we have jobs available.”
The in-store openings are for all departments including deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations, customer service departments as well as cashiers and courtesy clerks. The jobs come with paid training, flexible scheduling, employees discounts and union benefits, according to the press release.
Grocery stores and pharmacies are not included in the executive order issued Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee that closed restaurants, taverns, coffee shops, entertainment and recreation facilities and other places where groups gather.
For details, talk to the store director or go to careersatsafeway.com.