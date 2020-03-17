NCW — Safeway and Albertsons stores across the state are reserving two hours twice a week for at-risk shoppers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
From 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays the store will open for senior citizens and people who are pregnant, have compromised immune systems or have been advised to stay home.
“We are asking for customers to honor the reserved hours and we thank the community in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and for helping us maintain these temporary operation guidelines,” the stores said in a Tuesday news release.
Store hours are continuously updated at safeway.com and albertsons.com.